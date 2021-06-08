Parliament delays approval of Egyapa Mercer as Deputy Energy Minister

His approval was not included in the list of Deputy Ministers approved by the House through a consensus yesterday.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Appointments Committee of Parliament has held back on the approval of Andrew Egyapa Mercer as a Deputy Minister of Energy.
His approval was not included in the list of Deputy Ministers approved by the House through a consensus yesterday.
According to sources of MyJoyOnline.com, some members of the Committee were not satisfied with some of the answers he gave during his vetting.
When he took his turn at the Committee, Mr. Mercer said “the then Minister for Energy (Peter Amewu) misspoke” in describing the PDS deal as fraudulent.
“I disagree with his choice of words in describing the transaction as fraudulent and I still disagree with him now. Because I read the statement issued by the Minister of Information, the official mouthpiece of the Republic of Ghana. And in that stament, the information minister said government had detected material breaches.
“Nowhere in the official communication were the words fraud used,” he added.
At the latter part of the vetting, Minority Chief Whip in Parliament Muntaka Mubarak and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu brought back the issue for further interrogation with Mr. Mubarak asking Mr. Mercer to define fraud.
The Committee okayed by consensus Rev. Ntim Fodjour, George Mireku Duker and Tina Mensah for approval as deputy Education, Lands and Natural Resources, and Health ministers respectively.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh