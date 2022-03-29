RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament finally approves e-levy

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Parliament of Ghana has finally approved the controversial electronic levy.

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister
Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

This was passed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

The Minority in Parliament walked out of the proceedings before the voice vote.

According to the Minority, they don’t want to be associated with the levy.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, stressed his side’s objection to the bill and accused the government of sneaking it in.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

“When the business statement was presented last week, it [e-levy] was not part of the business approved for the house”, he observed.

“We have warned time and again and cautioned that we do not want to be taken by surprise on a major economic policy of the government. Parliament cannot be that when a side is convenient with its number, then business can go on. It cannot be. We will not accept that culture. So, when they [Majority] did not have the numbers, they weren’t ready. Now, that they have the numbers, then you say we should do business”, Mr Iddrisu protested.

According to Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the levy would widen the tax revenue to $1.15 billion in 2022.

