Parliament goes on recess on April 5 for Easter holidays

The committee urged lawmakers to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration for a successful adjournment on the proposed date.

This week has been a contentious one in Parliament as the majority passed the controversial electronic levy.

The aftermath of the passage of the levy has been a controversial one as the Minority accused the clerk of Parliament of being partisan.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip said some lawmakers from the NDC were omitted from the attendance list.

“I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. [All the other members claimed to be absent] were in this house” he said.

He further described it as an “unforgivable error” and “a deliberate mistake” the omission of the walkout staged by the Minority in the official parliamentary document.

“With the greatest of respect to our Clerks, it is true that people react to their party affiliations, but what we expect from them is fairness and accurate reporting. This partisan behavior, we will not tolerate. Their action was deliberate and intended for a purpose, and unfortunately, that purpose has been achieved.”