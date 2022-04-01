RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament goes on recess on April 5 for Easter holidays

Authors:

Evans Annang

Parliament will break for its annual Easter break on April 5, official communication from the house has said.

Ghanaian Parliament
Ghanaian Parliament

This was contained in the business statement of next week presented by the business committee.

Recommended articles

The committee urged lawmakers to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration for a successful adjournment on the proposed date.

This week has been a contentious one in Parliament as the majority passed the controversial electronic levy.

The aftermath of the passage of the levy has been a controversial one as the Minority accused the clerk of Parliament of being partisan.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip said some lawmakers from the NDC were omitted from the attendance list.

“I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. [All the other members claimed to be absent] were in this house” he said.

He further described it as an “unforgivable error” and “a deliberate mistake” the omission of the walkout staged by the Minority in the official parliamentary document.

“With the greatest of respect to our Clerks, it is true that people react to their party affiliations, but what we expect from them is fairness and accurate reporting. This partisan behavior, we will not tolerate. Their action was deliberate and intended for a purpose, and unfortunately, that purpose has been achieved.”

According to the group, the Clerk also failed to record a walkout by the Minority ahead of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Parliament finally approves e-levy

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

Free SHS is only producing quantity and not quality students - Prof. Addae Mensah

Professor Ivan Addae Mensah

Wearing of face mask is no longer mandatory beginning Monday, March 28 - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Fully vaccinated persons will no longer take the PCR tests at the KIA - President Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo