Despite opposition from the minority caucus, the loan facility was approved. The minority raised concerns about the mishandling of an earlier $200 million loan allocated for the GARID project by the government, leading to their reluctance to support the new loan.
Parliament greenlights $150m loan for GARID project
Parliament has greenlit a $150 million loan from the World Bank to fund the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, aimed at addressing flooding issues in the capital.
Emmanuel Bedzrah, a member of the Works and Housing Committee, voiced his apprehensions, highlighting, "If the whole Odaw river has not been drained for two years and $200 million has been allocated and the Odaw river has not been drained or desilted or dredged, I don’t see why we need an additional $150 million again."
However, following a headcount vote that favored the majority caucus, the House approved the loan facility.
