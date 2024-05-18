ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament greenlights $150m loan for GARID project

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Parliament has greenlit a $150 million loan from the World Bank to fund the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, aimed at addressing flooding issues in the capital.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

Despite opposition from the minority caucus, the loan facility was approved. The minority raised concerns about the mishandling of an earlier $200 million loan allocated for the GARID project by the government, leading to their reluctance to support the new loan.

Recommended articles

Emmanuel Bedzrah, a member of the Works and Housing Committee, voiced his apprehensions, highlighting, "If the whole Odaw river has not been drained for two years and $200 million has been allocated and the Odaw river has not been drained or desilted or dredged, I don’t see why we need an additional $150 million again."

However, following a headcount vote that favored the majority caucus, the House approved the loan facility.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

B1

Churches will be incentivised if I become president – Bawumia

Ghana's Parliament

Speaker Bagbin reconvenes Parliament

Ghana-Voter-Registration-2024

Two sustain machete wounds at voter registration center in Ahafo Ano South East

Ghana Senior High School

MoE refutes misrepresentation of Ghana’s secondary education ranking