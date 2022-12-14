Parliament suspends approval of GHS80 million meant for construction of the National Cathedral

Speaking to the press, member of the Committee, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed said until they are satisfied with answers from the numerous questions they are asking, the estimates won’t be approved.

“What the Committee decided was that we cannot just approve this GH₵80 million, we must know how the other GH₵339 million was spent. What did it constitute?

“The GH₵80 million you want us to approve, how did it find space in the budget line of the Ministry of Tourism when the Minister and the directors could not speak to the questions we were asking? What constitutes the GH₵80 million, they should give us a breakdown,” he disclosed in an interview with JoyNews’ Parliamentary Affairs Correspondent, Kwaku Asante on Tuesday, December 13.

The MP said the Committee has invited the Finance Minister and other stakeholders to provide an explanation on the already expended GH₵339 million on the National Cathedral.

“Those who expended the money we are inviting them, we are inviting the Secretariat to come and explain, the Minister for Finance to come and explain to us how they spent those monies. If not, it will be unconscionable if we will go ahead to approve this,” he stated.

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed also alleged that the allocation was imposed on the Ministry by the Presidency without the knowledge of the Minister and technocrats at the Ministry. He argued that the technocrats from MoT were unable to provide a breakdown of the allocation to the Committee.

“Is it the case that it was imposed on the Minister and the Ministry from the flagstaff House? I get the sense that is what happened, because if it was not imposed on the Minister, the Directors and the Chief Directors who were all there, they should have been able to provide us with the answers, they could not do that so it is ridiculous,” he added.