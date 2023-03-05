ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament to be briefed on vaccine shortage on March 7

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The health minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, will on March 7 brief Parliament on steps being taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country.

The scheduled date for the briefing was announced on Friday, March 10 by Mr. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader.

He mentioned that 32 ministers were expected to attend the House to answer questions of which there would be four urgent questions and 28 oral ones.

He appealed to the House’s committees with referrals to expedite work on the same for the consideration of the House.

Also noting that the President will on March 8, deliver the state of the nation address to parliament.

