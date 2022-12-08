Parliament to consider censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta today

“That is the information that I have that tomorrow, the House will consider the censure motion of the Minister of Finance,” he told TV3’s Parliamentary correspondent Komla Klutse in an interview on Wednesday December 7.

The Minority caucus filed the motion of censure against the Finance Minister, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy, financial recklessness, conflict of interest, gross mismanagement of the economy.

The debate which was supposed to have been done yesterday, Wednesday was postponed to today will center on whether the House should vote to remove Mr. Ofori-Atta from office or not.

The 8-member ad-hoc committee which was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to probe the motion brought against the Finance Minister presented its report to Parliament on November 25, 2022.

The ad-hoc committee was co-chaired by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Adansi Asokwa constituency, K. T. Hammond, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine.