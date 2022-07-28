Parliament to determine Adwoa Safo’s fate as MP today

The Privileges Committee of Parliament, in its report after a probe on three MPs that absented themselves without permission recommended that Adwoa Safo’s seat should be declared vacant.

The Committee maintains that Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities to explain her absence without leave.

The Majority MPs on the committee cited Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and the Court of Appeal decision in the case of Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare v the Attorney General & 3 Ors, in this regard.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, on July 17, opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

In a Facebook post, she could not comprehend why the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition are refusing to protect her because being absent from her official duties albeit not intentionally.

She said "We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go round making hue and cry about her absence."

"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months," Adwoa Safo stressed.

She noted that "as a member of the party, I have served with utmost diligence (both in opposition and in government) and have at all times put the fortunes of my family at the disposal of the party.