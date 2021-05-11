Parliament to reconvene on May 25

“Pursuant to Standing Order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, hereby notify Hon. Members that the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 at Ten O’Clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra”, the statement said.

The House is expected to reconvene to consider several bills and agreements after going on recess on March 30, 2021.

Some of the items on the agenda include vetting and approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministerial nominees.

