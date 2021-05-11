RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament to reconvene on May 25

Evans Annang

Lawmakers are expected to reconvene for their second meeting from May 25.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

According to a statement by the Clerk of Parliament, activities of the house will fully resume.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, hereby notify Hon. Members that the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 at Ten O’Clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra”, the statement said.

The House is expected to reconvene to consider several bills and agreements after going on recess on March 30, 2021.

Some of the items on the agenda include vetting and approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministerial nominees.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The nine-Member adhoc committee probing circumstances that led to the collapse of UT and uniBank and other companies affected by the financial sector clean-up in 2017, is also expected to present its report before the House as directed by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

