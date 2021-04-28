Parliament’s security has been compromised – Speaker laments

Mr. Bagbin said this during the inauguration of the Parliamentary Service Board, where he called for security to be beefed up.

“We have no control over the coming in and going out of the premises by strangers, and this compromises the security of Parliament and its members. There have been numerous instances of break-ins and thefts,” the Speaker said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Three years ago, the security of Parliament came under the spotlight after a man attempted to commit suicide in the House.

Although the suicide attempt was foiled and the man subsequently arrested by the Police, it raised several concerns.

Mr. Bagbin, therefore, called on citizens who want to observe proceedings in the public gallery to comply with the rules governing attendance in the House.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has also has hit out at Parliamentary Service staff who do very little but receive salaries from the state.

According to him, a significant number of the staff are contributing nothing, yet are paid at the end of every month.

He noted that a lack of monitoring and supervision by managers of various units in Parliament has aided in the current dire situation.

Mr. Bagbin, therefore, called on the newly-constituted Parliamentary Service Board to immediately rectify the situation.

“This board must work collectively to improve upon the work ethics of staff. It is a fact that there some staff members are hardworking and giving off their best for Parliament but it is equally true that there is a significant number whose contribution is nothing to write home about,” Mr. Bagbin said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Indeed there are some who basically have no schedule and virtually do nothing yet are paid by the state every month, this I think must change if we want to be a module parliament in Africa.”

The Parliamentary Service Board is tasked with promoting the welfare of Members of Parliament and Staff of the Service.

The Board is made up of the Speaker, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.