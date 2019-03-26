He said such collaboration will extend to peace across the West African sub-region as well.

Dr. Bawumia said this at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the West Africa Network for Peace-building (WANEP) in Accra.

“Collaboration between the government and CSOs must be strengthened to enhance the complementary roles in development, in deepening democracies, and in peace and security,” he said.

He called on WANEP and other CSOs in the peace-building business, to liaise effectively with governments to ensure that peace is achieved across the region.

Dr Bawumia added that efforts should be geared at strengthening early warning systems, community and national peace-building infrastructure to improve the preparedness and response to security threats and the recommendation of valuable actions to the state.