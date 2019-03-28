They said this is due to planned maintenance scheduled for these areas.

In a statement released to the media, the planned maintenance work is aimed at improving service delivery in the affected areas.

In the Volta Region, areas including Aflao, Denu, Tokor, Gakle, Agbozume, Anlo Afiadebyigba, Adina and surrounding areas will be affected while in the Greater Accra Region, the Pantang Hospital area, Nyamekrom, Abokobi, Ashaley Botwe, Japan Motors, Katamanso, NADMO Office – Kanda, Comet Estates, Otanor and nearby communities will be affected.

In the Tema enclave, Communities 13, 14, 16,17, 18, 19 and 20, as well as Nungua, Klagon, Sukomono, Abattoir, Dutch Hotel and Buena Vista Homes will all not have power.