Accra floods: Photos and videos of Tuesday's downpour

Kojo Emmanuel

Some notable places in the Greater Accra Region have been flooded following today, Tuesday's downpour.

The about two hours of rain left its mark on areas like Kaneshie, and Kwame Nkrumah Interchange which is normally the worst hit after heavy rain.

Other areas affected include Adabraka Sahara in the Korle Klottey Municipality, Sahara, Odawna, Shiashie, and Mateheko.

Motorists were left with no choice but to abandon their vehicles after their cars and motorbikes got choked in the floods.

In videos shared on social media with the #AccraFloods, people are lamenting the manner in which parts of the capital are cut off when it rains.

Video footage showed several vehicles stuck in the flood.

Ghanaians on social media lamented the effects of the flooding and questioned the effectiveness of drainage in Accra.

