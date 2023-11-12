Reports also indicate that residents in Mallam, Gbawe, SCC, and Bortianor felt the earth tremor on Sunday morning.
Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor
Some parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on Sunday, November 12, 2023, around 7:20 am. The brief tremor caused panic among residents, leading many to evacuate their homes in areas such as Weija, a suburb of Accra.
Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or damage to property at this time despite the lack of physical harm, several individuals who experienced the earth tremor shared their accounts on social media platforms.
The incident has raised awareness and discussions about earthquake preparedness in the affected areas.
