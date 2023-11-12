ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Some parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on Sunday, November 12, 2023, around 7:20 am. The brief tremor caused panic among residents, leading many to evacuate their homes in areas such as Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra
Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

Reports also indicate that residents in Mallam, Gbawe, SCC, and Bortianor felt the earth tremor on Sunday morning.

Recommended articles

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or damage to property at this time despite the lack of physical harm, several individuals who experienced the earth tremor shared their accounts on social media platforms.

The incident has raised awareness and discussions about earthquake preparedness in the affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BECE

WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results

Bawumia

“I am determined to work with all to break the 8” - Dr. Bawumia tells NPP

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

Bawumia has a lot of work to convince Ghanaians – Gyampo

Justice Kodua

NPP Decides: NPP tagged as an Akan party can never be – Justin Kodua