Passport forms now free and available online

Ghanaians who wish to apply for their passports can now access the passport forms online and for free.

This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The statement said a PDF format of the passport application form can be downloaded from the Ministry’s website ( www.mfa.gov.gh).

It, however, noted that the 50 cedis and 100 cedis processing fee for regular and express services remain unchanged.

“Payment can only be made by mobile money (MTN, Vodafone) and Visa or MasterCard,” the statement added.

The Ministry also said it is hopeful that the new system will ensure that shortage of passport booklets will soon be a thing of the past.

The Ministry further lamented the significant number of completed passports that remain uncollected for the past months.

The statement urged applicants to visit the Ministry’s website to check the list of uncollected passports and to ensure that they duly collect their passports at the various offices.

“Effective Monday November 5, 2018, all applicants who applied before September 15, 2018 and have not collected their passports can visit www.mfa.gov.gh to check the list of uncollected passports and to make plans to claim them from the various Passport application centres.

“The Ministry is also appealing to Ghanaians to endeavour to apply for a Passport when they have need for it,” it added.