news

A Bishop is in the custody of the police in the Ashanti Region after he allegedly dumped a dead body at a drinking spot following a spat.

Bishop Kingsley Harrison, who heads the Spirit of Truth Ministry which has branches in Accra and Kumasi, reportedly dumped the dead body at a drinking sport in Ayigya Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi.

READ MORE: Two years down the road; we are grateful! - SKY Girls

This was after a dispute with the family of the deceased who is demanding the body for burial.

But the pastor maintains his innocence, saying several attempts to meet the family of the deceased to hand over the body has proved futile.

The deceased was adopted by pastor Harrison following the demise of her father at age 10. Her father was a church member of the Spirit of Truth Ministry.

She was battling with asthma until her demise, according to the pastor who spoke to Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“Since I adopted the little girl, I have never seen any member of her father’s family which is now demanding the body. I only know the mother and her other siblings who used to come to the church," the pastor told Luv FM.

“Ativor had been battling with asthma for close to two years and we have been to several hospitals and offered prayers to no success until she eventually passed on,” he said.

He continued: "All the four times the elders went to see the family in Kumasi, they were sacked from the family home. I could not wait any longer since the body has been in the morgue at Lashibi for 109 days and I was incurring a lot of expenses."

READ MORE: Police arrests man who forced 12-year-old daughter into marriage

“Eventually they agreed to come so we bury the girl and I started making the necessary funeral arrangement in Tema only to be informed later that they have boycotted the funeral demanding the body on August 15.”

The preacher is now in the custody of the police for investigations, after the family of the deceased called in the police.

He is reported to have travelled to Ayiga on Wednesday dawn to hand the body over to the family when they came out shouting and threatening him to leave with the body or they will beat him up.