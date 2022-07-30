He said the notion that most men of God spend lavishly on the offerings and tithes of church members is a non-starter.
Pastors are entitled to spend offertory; we don’t fuel our cars with water – Prophet Kumchacha
Controversial Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha has lashed out at critics of religious leaders in the country.
Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM in Accra, Prophet Kumchacha said pastors spend a lot of money therefore it is prudent for them to spend the offerings and tithes.
He argued that they also spend some of the money in growing the church and its activities.
“We spend the tithe on paying utility bills,” said Prophet Kumchacha. “We even allocate some of the tithe and offertory to organizing crusades, paying church workers, radio programmes and building of new offices for our churches, then we spend the rest among ourselves,” he said.
Speaking on spending the rest of the money on themselves, he cited an example of fueling his car with the required resource [money] to enable him to transport himself to church services, radio and TV interviews and other events.
“The car I brought here wasn’t fueled with ‘zomi’ (‘palm oil’ in Twi), not seawater. It was fueled with petrol —and petrol is bought with money,” the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries told the host.
To further buttress his point, he said that he does not have any other job aside from doing the Lord’s work, and thus, he, and other pastors like him depend on tithe and offertory given by the church to take care of themselves and their families.
Even though the concept of tithing and offertory encourages the “giving back to God” notion, the controversial pastor went contrary to the belief, saying that “any pastor who says tithes goes to God is a liar.”
