Paul Adom-Otchere sues Captain Smart for defamation; demands GHS10 million

He claims the plaintiff on August 26, 2022, made defaming comments against him and also accused him of being a corrupt journalist on Onua FM/TV’s “Onua Maakye” show.

In his writ filed at the High Court, the broadcaster insisted that the disparaging remarks have made him appear contemptible before his peers and other right-thinking persons.

The Ghana Airport Company Board Chairman among other things wants the court to uphold that the remarks by Captain Smart are defamatory and award “damages in the sum of 10 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by 1st Defendant on Onua TV and Onua FM.”

He is also seeking “compensatory damages for the damage done to his reputation and aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.”

But Captain Smart has asked his colleague journalist Adom-Otchere to stop fooling.

He said Adom-Otchere's assertion that there is nothing wrong with the Ofori-Atta's Databank as the advisory institution taking 9.6% of all loans taken by the NPP government is an exhibition of intellectual masturbation.

He stated that only a fool can take the position Adom-Otchere has taken in defending the Finance Minister.

"Nana Addo cannot sack Ken because they are both corrupt. Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he is a fool.

"The Asante Bediatuo and Gabby who have been giving you money say you're an idiot. You're fooling a lot. Stop it."

"Why do you want to redefine conflict of interest? If you are not careful, politics will make you a useless being at the disadvantage of the ordinary," Captain Smart said on Onua TV.