Paul Kagame awards retired Ghanaian Generals for bravery during 1994 genocide

The medal is awarded to an individual, or group of individuals, who demonstrate exemplary supreme acts of self-sacrifice to save the life of another individual, or group of individuals.

During the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, both men served in the ill-fated United Nations Mission Assistance for Rwanda (UNAMIR).

A citation read out by RDF spokesperson Colonel Ronald Rwivanga, said Major-General Henry Kwame Anyidoho, then Deputy Commander of UNAMIR, and Commander of the Ghanaian contingent, "demonstrated exemplary leadership and sacrifice. Under-resourced and outnumbered, Major-General Anyidoho made the brave decision for the Ghanaian contingent to stay in Rwanda, hold their positions, and protect civilians, who sought refuge at the UN facilities, thereby saving thousands of lives."

Then Lieutenant-Colonel, Joseph Narh Adinkra, a battalion commander, was cited for "resolute leadership, sacrifice, and efficient command" which assured protection to the thousands of civilians, seeking refuge at UN facilities.

To both men, read Colonel Rwivanga, "on behalf of a grateful nation, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda bestows the Indengabaganizi (National Medal for Bravery).

First strode forward Major-General Anyidoho. Almost thirty years older, walking a little gingerly now, but still upright, with a sphinx-like gravity. The six-foot-plus, Kagame, bent slightly, to pin the middle on the shorter man's jacket, won as part of a civilian dark suit.

Next, the strain of the near thirty years, also showing in his gait, approached the tall, imposing figure, of Major-General Narh Adinkra. As President Kagame pinned the medal on him, one could not fail to note that both men, now sported grey beards, where thirty years ago, the chins were smooth, thick manes of hair on top of youthful faces, protruding from under their military caps.

Here they now were, reunited, in a peaceful, liberated land, once a battleground, where they confronted and triumphed over the forces of darkness.

Decoration of Major-General Joseph Narh Adinkra

Thanking the soldiers under his command, the Ghanaian High Command, and the government of Ghana at the time, General Anyidoho, recalled that although the decision he made was a difficult one, he had no difficulty in making it.