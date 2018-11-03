Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pay allowances of trainee teachers and nurses- Mahama to gov't

According to him, then candidate Akufo-Addo criticised him for cancelling the allowance and promised to pay the allowance if he is elected president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa play

Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa

Former President John Mahama and National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful has asked president Akufo-Addo to fulfil his campaign promise to restore the nursing and teacher training allowance.

According to him, then candidate Akufo-Addo criticised him for cancelling the allowance and promised to pay the allowance if he is elected president.

READ MORE: Fake Korle-Bu nurse arrested for defrauding man of GH¢3,000

"By God’s grace you have come, now pay the trainees. You promised and so you must fulfill it.  Promises are meant to be fulfilled and so the teacher trainee allowances, the nursing training  allowances, you promised that you will pay, so go ahead and pay,” he said on Friday at Ada in the Greater Accra region.

The cancellation of the allowance in 2015 sparked fury among trainee nurses and teachers in the country.

Candidate Akufo-Addo pledged to restore it if he is elected president.

The allowance was restored in 2017 but the payment of the allowance has for sometime now been in arrears.

In October, the government released GHS 38m to clear the arrears, according to  the Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Hadzide.

A total of GHC60 million was released by the Controller and Accountant General to settle the arrears.

The restoration of teacher trainee allowances was one of the main promises of then candidate Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

READ MORE: Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo upon assuming office in 2017, kept his promise and restored the allowances effective September 2017 to the joy of the trainee nurses who had complained about the hardships they faced without those funds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gov’t to construct 3 more footbridges on N1 highway Gov’t to construct 3 more footbridges on N1 highway
Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghana Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghana
Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO
Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form here Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form here
Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class
Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indian Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indian

Recommended Videos

Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero
11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss 11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss
Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration



Top Articles

1 Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officersbullet
2 More young people getting HIV/AIDS infection – AIDS Commissionbullet
3 Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form herebullet
4 Prince Charles arrives in Ghana todaybullet
5 Passport forms now free and available onlinebullet
6 Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indianbullet
7 Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghanabullet
8 June 3 disaster victims chase Mahama for GH¢50,000 cashbullet
9 Koforidua rotation nurses declare indefinite strikebullet
10 There’s still no evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi –...bullet

Related Articles

Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officers
Koforidua rotation nurses declare indefinite strike
Fake Korle-Bu nurse arrested for defrauding man of GH¢3,000
Six perish as tipper truck runs over Sprinter bus at Bunso Junction
45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and police
Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know
Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident
Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists
Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?
'Sankofa' Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
10 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim...bullet

Local

10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capital
Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah
Major Maxwell Mahama
Major Mahama Foundation launched to curb mob justice
Zoomlion educates Madina traders, drivers on sanitation and safety practices
X
Advertisement