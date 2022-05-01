RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Pay living wages to workers; stop starvation wages - Dr. Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has called on government to do away with what he describes as the current starvation wages and endeavor to pay living wages to Ghanaian workers

Former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.
Recommended articles

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who is a leading member of the opposition NDC cited rising inflation as a cause of the loss of value in workers’ wages. “In a country where productivity does not equate to real wage, we breed a culture of labor theft and unrest. Workers deserve wages commensurate to their hours of labor. But at a time when inflation continues to rise yet our last salary increment was 4% in 2020, real wages have drastically lost their value”. He faulted government for its inaction about low wages of workers as “a betrayal of the loyalty and service of workers”. Ghanaian public sector workers are currently asking for a 19.4% increment in wages equivalent to the rate of inflation but government has so far not yielded. Duffuor, himself a former manager of Ghana’s economy under President John Evans Atta Mills, advised the Ghana government to restructure its approach to revenue generation by plugging expenditure loopholes, revising tax exemptions, revisiting property tax and taxes on natural resources. “These are key instruments to create fiscal space to improve workers’ conditions of service and guarantee a living wage for all our workers”. END.

