Pay taxes, sacrifice for your country – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

He said this at the Summit of the Africa Finance Cooperation in Abuja, Nigeria – President Akufo-Addo stressed that Ghana can be developed by only Ghanaians.

He described the “paying of taxes” as a sacrifice necessary to confront Ghana’s challenges.

“All of these are the sacrifices that are required for us to make it, and we have to be prepared to do so.”

“So let us understand that we have to rise to the challenge and do it for ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President in a recent tweet said the taxes of Ghanaians are at work.

In a tweet, the President said 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme and 19km of drains have been completed.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians continues to criticise the government for the controversial electronic levy (E-levy) which took effect from Sunday, May 1, 2022.