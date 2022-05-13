RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Pay taxes, sacrifice for your country – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to fold their sleeves and work hard for the country to develop.

He said the contribution of citizens towards nation-building includes payment of taxes.

He said this at the Summit of the Africa Finance Cooperation in Abuja, Nigeria – President Akufo-Addo stressed that Ghana can be developed by only Ghanaians.

He described the “paying of taxes” as a sacrifice necessary to confront Ghana’s challenges.

“All of these are the sacrifices that are required for us to make it, and we have to be prepared to do so.”

“So let us understand that we have to rise to the challenge and do it for ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President in a recent tweet said the taxes of Ghanaians are at work.

In a tweet, the President said 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme and 19km of drains have been completed.

“Infrastructure development is a priority for the Government with 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme, 19km of drains completed with 1,000km of drains excavated, rechanneled and maintained across the country. #YourTaxesAtWork #BuildingGhanaTogether,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians continues to criticise the government for the controversial electronic levy (E-levy) which took effect from Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Monies above GHc100 being sent between different mobile money or bank accounts will be charged an extra tax of 1.5%.

Evans Annang

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

