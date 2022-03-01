Pay us our February salaries else… - Teacher Unions to govt

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, Tuesday, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, questioned the delay and asked the government to come clean on plans to remedy the situation.

‘“We would have expected that even without prompting from the leadership of the various workers’ unions, the government itself would have initiated some great news to lessen the effect of this economic hardship on the Ghanaian worker, especially when there have not been any upward adjustments.”

The cry of the teacher unions comes after a revelation by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on the dire economic situation in tje country.

Pulse Ghana

He disclosed that government may not be able to pay salaries for the next three months. Making the revelation on the floor of the Parliament, the Speaker called on MPs to show leadership in these difficult times.”