Pay us our February salaries else… - Teacher Unions to govt

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has served notice that it will take action should there be any further delays in the payment of their salaries.

Angel Carbonu, NAGRAT President
According to the Association, its members are yet to receive their February salaries.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, Tuesday, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, questioned the delay and asked the government to come clean on plans to remedy the situation.

‘“We would have expected that even without prompting from the leadership of the various workers’ unions, the government itself would have initiated some great news to lessen the effect of this economic hardship on the Ghanaian worker, especially when there have not been any upward adjustments.”

The cry of the teacher unions comes after a revelation by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on the dire economic situation in tje country.

Ghana to begin exporting teachers after licensure exams
He disclosed that government may not be able to pay salaries for the next three months. Making the revelation on the floor of the Parliament, the Speaker called on MPs to show leadership in these difficult times.”

“This is not to discourage the committee from doing their work. If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

