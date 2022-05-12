Payment for CLOGSAG’s neutrality allowance ready – Employment Minister

In a report by Accra based Starr FM, Mr. Barfour-Awuah is quoted as saying that everything is on track to end the strike.

Neutrality allowance is defined as an allowance paid to civil and local government workers to prevent them from engaging in partisanship while conducting their affairs when they are in their various offices.

Meanwhile, this has sparked conversations on whether payment of the allowance is necessary, especially in the midst of the current economic hardships.

However, the government has agreed to pay the ‘Neutrality Allowance during the last quarter of 2022

The government has eventually agreed to pay the allowance in the last quarter of the year, however, CLOGSAG hasn’t called of their strike.

According to the Head of Local Government Services, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the government has agreed to their demands.

He, however, said that the name of the allowance has to change from neutrality allowance to a new name.

In an interview on TV3, he said: “Both parties government and CLOGSAG have shown a very good faith as far as this is concerned. Government was very transparent…

“…We are pleading with you CLOGSAG, we can only implement that allowance that we say we are going to give to you, forget about the terminology that we call it. Because today, that terminology, that nomenclature doesn’t sit well with us as government.”