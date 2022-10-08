Payment of salaries of some government workers withheld by the Account Generals Department.

In a statement sighted online, the CAGD said the decision to suspend the payment of the salaries is a result of ongoing “quality assurance and other validation processes”

Pulse Ghana

However, It has advised affected employees with mismatched bank names to report to the payroll coordination unit of CAGD at Block A, Room 32 with documents under a cover from the MDA confirming that they are at the post.

The required documents include; an appointment letter, current posting letter, National Identification card, Pay-slips for the last 3 months, and a voided cheque leaflet of their bank account.