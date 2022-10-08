RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Payment of salaries of some government workers withheld by the Account Generals Department.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has withheld the payment of the September 2022 salaries of some public sector workers.

This is because of the mismatch of employees' bank names on the Government of Ghana payroll. Others affected are workers with invalid bank account numbers.

In a statement sighted online, the CAGD said the decision to suspend the payment of the salaries is a result of ongoing “quality assurance and other validation processes”

However, It has advised affected employees with mismatched bank names to report to the payroll coordination unit of CAGD at Block A, Room 32 with documents under a cover from the MDA confirming that they are at the post.

The required documents include; an appointment letter, current posting letter, National Identification card, Pay-slips for the last 3 months, and a voided cheque leaflet of their bank account.

“For employees with invalid bank account numbers, they are supposed to submit their correct account numbers to the PPSs for update”, the release added.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
