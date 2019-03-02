Speaking on Asempa FM Friday afternoon, Rev. Asante said he has forgiven the NDC chairman for the order for him to be insulted.

According to him, he is neutral and will discharge his duties in clear conscience.

“That’s not going to stop the Peace Council from doing its work. My conscience is clear; I will do what is expected of me.

I will be neutral. We’ve done it in the past and we will continue doing what we have to do. I’ve already forgiven who ever said that. If he [Samuel Ofosu Ampofo] said that I’ve forgiven him. If it’s not him, I still have forgiven whoever made those words,” he said.

In the audio, the NDC capo was heard charging NDC communicators to verbally assault Rev. Asante.

“For the first time, I’ll endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair,” he said.

He also called on the NDC faithful to harass the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

“As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said.