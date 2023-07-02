Peace Council meets with Chiefs and elders of Nogokpo to address Agyinasare-Nogokpo controversy

The respected clergyman, Archbishop Agyinasare during a summit at the Perez Auditorium labeled Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”

His comments uproared the people of Nogokpo and the Volta region at large, many have condemned the comment by the respected clergyman, describing it as derogatory and tribalistic.

The chiefs and elders of the town issued a fourteen days ultimatum to the Archbishop to withdraw his comments and render an apology to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports the national peace council has stepped in to mediate and resolve the issue with the chiefs and elders of the community.

The chiefs and elders are issuing a seven days ultimatum to be presented to the clergyman by his lawyers to withdraw his statement and render an apology to the people of Nogokpo within the said given duration.

However, they have threatened to take action should the clergyman not heed the demand.

The Paramount Chief noted that there had always been a negative perception of the people of the Volta region.

Adding that, he is a respected and experienced man of God who should be uniting people and not passing divisive comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numo Blafo Akotia Omaetu III showed appreciation to the Somey Traditional Council for the warm reception and understanding.