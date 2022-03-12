Photos: Appiatse explosion victims laid to rest

"We are here on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and my Sector Minister who are on an equally important official duty in Dubai, to sympathize with you in this hard time. They send their heartfelt condolences to the Chiefs, people and all the bereaved families. We know this is hard but do take heart."

He bemoaned the sad and sudden situation saying "This is sad and we hope and pray this doesn't reoccur but as we cry and mourn the dead, we also have to keep in mind that there are others alive who need to be sheltered as soon as possible and we are committed to do this within the shortest possible time."

Mr Owusu-Bio who attended the burial ceremony in the company of some members of the Reconstruction Committee and a representative from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Mr. Samuel Akuaku announced that within a period of 12 months the new Appiatse Community promised by government will be reconstructed into a Green, sustainable and model community.

He on behalf of the Ministry and its agencies donated an amount of GHS30,000 to support the Burial and funeral rites as well as the bereaved families.

The seven victims laid in state during the burial ceremony were, Ekua Nyame 80 years old, Isaac Benyin (45), Isaac Anane (35), Emmanuel Quainoo (29), Justice Kwesi Takwa (21), Michael Afriyie (19) and a fifteen months old baby, Ella Baidoo.

According to the disaster relief committee, four out of the other six victims of the total 13 were laid to rest last weekend while the remaining two namely Emmanuel Awingura (24) and Eric Gyimah (24) will be given a private burial by their families in their respective birth homes in the coming days.

Representatives from the bereaved families were given the opportunity to read out tributes in turns and pay their last respects to the deceased.

The Chief of Appiatse, Nana Atta Kwadwo Bremebi expressed his profound gratitude to the President, Mr Jinapor, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and all other stakeholders for all efforts towards rebuilding Appiatse and for sympathizing with them.

He also urged his people to support the project and remain patient as government zooms into the third phase of the project.

