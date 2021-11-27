RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Deputy Energy Minister and wife celebrate 15 years of marriage

Kojo Emmanuel

The Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin, and his wife Rashida Adam have been together as a married couple for fifteen years.

Celebrating their fifteenth wedding anniversary, Rashida Adam took to social media to share lovely photos with her husband who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency.

On her Facebook page to post the photos, she prayed for God's blessings on the marriage in the years ahead.

The photos saw them make bold fashion statements in blue apparel as well as gold and white.

She wrote: "Happy 15 years anniversary to us. May Allah bless and carry us through a lifetime of blessings and happiness and may we stay together not only in this world but also in Jannah. I asked Allah for you twice, once in this world and once in Jannah, Ameen."

