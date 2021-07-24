RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jamestown bullion van attack: Final funeral rites of slain Constable Emmanuel Osei

Authors:

Pulse News

The final funeral rites of the late Constable Emmanuel Osei who was killed during an attack on a bullion van at Jamestown took place on Saturday, June 24, 2021.

Slain police officer, Emmanuel Osei goes home today
Slain police officer, Emmanuel Osei goes home today

The burial service happened at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Recommended articles
Slain police officer, Emmanuel Osei goes home today
Slain police officer, Emmanuel Osei goes home today Pulse Ghana

The ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, members of the Ghana Police Service, as well as family and parents of the late policeman.

The young officer, aged 25, was killed on Monday, June 24, while on duty.

Slain police officer, Emmanuel Osei goes home today
Slain police officer, Emmanuel Osei goes home today Pulse Ghana

He was escorting a bullion van commuting an undisclosed amount of money from Adedenkpo, a suburb of JamesTown in Accra when a group of armed robbers attacked the van.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery was at the ceremony
Interior Minister Ambrose Dery was at the ceremony Pulse Ghana

He, together with a hawker by name, Afua Badu, were pronounced dead at the spot.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

University of Ghana approves reopening date for 2020-2021 academic year

University of Ghana, Legon campus

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

GCB Bank staff commits suicide by hanging herself

The Late Kenneth Matiba's nephew James Gathukia commits suicide in Murang'a

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife reveals

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife