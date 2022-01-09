Photos: Hassan Ayariga flaunts his flashy cars

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga has taken to social media to flaunt some of his most expensive cars.

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) showed off two of his flash cars in a post on Facebook.

Sharing photos of one sports car and another vintage vehicle, Mr. Ayariga captioned it: “Let’s ride.”

The controversial has never been shy to flaunt his cars in public, having recently stepped out in a vintage car.

In December, he sent tongues wagging on social media after cruising in town in his vintage vehicle.

The 2012 Presidential aspirant was captured smiling while parked in traffic, with onlookers casting eyes at his car.

“Good taste you have there…Dr. Must be a Lamborghini Gallardo,” one social media user commented underneath the post.

On other guy commented: “Sir, you are living your best life. Enjoy, after all, it's your hard-earned money.”

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

