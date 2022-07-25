Photos: Mahama commemorates 10th anniversary of Atta-Mills' death

Speaking at the commemoration anniversary, Mahama said it is untenable for the tomb of Mills to be renovated without the involvement of his family.

"Such a man and his memory are worthy of utmost respect and dignity, even as he rests with his maker. It is therefore a matter of deep regret to me and many others that what should have been a solemn 10th anniversary to celebrate the late former President over his life and draw useful lessons has been heralded by needless controversy about his final resting place.

"Any effort to give a facelift to the Asomdwee park where his mortal remains lie and where we are holding this event should be welcomed, as it is no more than Professor Mills would have deserved for his outstanding contributions to our nation's development and its forward match," he stated.

He said: "It is however untenable for this to be done without recourse to his family while involving individuals whose actions and conducts have only served to drag the signifying professor’s name and memory into needless and unnecessary public controversy."

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana