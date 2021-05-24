Photos: Meet Alan Kyerematen's 101-year-old mother

Victoria Kyerematen turned 101 on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has taken to social media to celebrate his mother as she turns 101-years-old.
The Minister, who could not hide his joy, on his Facebook wrote; “Happy birthday Mama, as you chalk the blessed age of 101 today, l pray God blesses you with continued good health and grace to live for many more years.”
An all-white birthday party was held which saw scores of family members and loved ones in attendance.
The old lady beamed with smiles as her relatives surrounded to show love.
