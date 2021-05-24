RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Meet Alan Kyerematen's 101-year-old mother

Authors:

Pulse News

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has taken to social media to celebrate his mother as she turns 101-years-old.

Victoria Kyerematen, the Trade Minister's 101-year-old mother
Victoria Kyerematen, the Trade Minister's 101-year-old mother Pulse Ghana

Victoria Kyerematen turned 101 on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Recommended articles

The Minister, who could not hide his joy, on his Facebook wrote; “Happy birthday Mama, as you chalk the blessed age of 101 today, l pray God blesses you with continued good health and grace to live for many more years.”

Victoria Kyerematen, the Trade Minister's 101-year-old mother
Victoria Kyerematen, the Trade Minister's 101-year-old mother Pulse Ghana

An all-white birthday party was held which saw scores of family members and loved ones in attendance.

Alan Kyerematen celebrates his mother’s 101st birthday
Alan Kyerematen celebrates his mother’s 101st birthday Pulse Ghana

The old lady beamed with smiles as her relatives surrounded to show love.

Alan Kyerematen celebrates his mother’s 101st birthday
Alan Kyerematen celebrates his mother’s 101st birthday Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan