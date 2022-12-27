ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: The Bawumias spend Boxing Day with President Kufour

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia spent Boxing Day with ex-President John Agyekum Kufour.

According to the Vice President, he used the occasion to pay Christmas homage to him.

Dr Bawumia who shared pictures of the visit on his Facebook page said “it's always refreshing to interact with Papa Kufuor.”

On Sunday, 25th December 2022, Dr Bawumia worshipped with prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word and Power Ministries for their Christmas day service.

The Vice President delivered an address to the church’s congregants, during which he said Ghanaians have a lot to be thankful to God for despite an economically challenging year.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is a very special event for humanity. Jesus was born of the virgin Mary. When Joseph brought them to Bethlehem, there was no house for them so they had to go into the manger with the animals. That is where Jesus was born.

“Jesus Christ was born in a manger but we are now waiting for him to come back and save the world from the anti-Christ. Today is a great day to celebrate for humanity. Today is also a day to give thanks to God. We sometimes labour in our problems but we have a lot to be thankful for,” he said.

