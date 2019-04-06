The facility, also known as the Accra Waste Recovery Park and located on the Korle-Bu road, has an 80% waste recovery rate and a capacity to handle 400 tonnes of solid waste on a sixteen (16) hour shift.

The IRECOP will also serve as research and training center for educational institutions.

In a statement read on behalf of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Business Development, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, said the facility had come at an opportune time considering the overburdened landfill sites in the region.

See photos from the commissioning