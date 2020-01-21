It is being organised by a coalition of political parties led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group insist a new register is a waste of taxpayers money and could also create tension since the election is close.

The electoral commission, however, insists they will go ahead and create the register despite the disagreement by the parties and civil society organisations.

Last week, a coalition of major Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and key individuals under the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) in a statement collectively rejected the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register ahead of this year’s general elections.

Check out some pictures from the on-going demonstration

Yenpini demo1

yenpini

Yenpini 1

Yenpini 2