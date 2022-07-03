Pilgrims who couldn’t make it to Mecca will get their monies back – Hajj Board

Speaking with Accra based Citi FM, the Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Abdul Rahman Gomda said the board is aware of the discontent of many of the pilgrims who have been left disappointed at the hajj village because they expected to have left the country for Saudi Arabia for the 2022 hajj however, it is not able to do much for them due to the cap placed on the number of Ghanaian pilgrims Saudi Authorities will allow into the country.

“Every country is given a quota. Two years ago we had 6,000 pilgrims who were scheduled to travel. Unfortunately, Covid came. We thought it was going to be possible, but that was not possible. The Saudi authorities have a special ministry for Hajj, and they decided that Ghana should be given a quota of 3,069. Under the circumstances, not everybody will be able to go, and as a result of which you are seeing these agitations and discontentment,” he said.

They said the board is working to ensure that the disappointed pilgrims get back their monies in due time.

According to some of the pilgrims, all their passports have been withheld by the Hajj Board, while some alleged their names have been intentionally removed from the final list of travellers.

They added the Hajj Board promised to prioritise the 2019 batch but they are yet to be airlifted, despite proof of their documentation.

With diminished hopes, they have sworn to get the refund of their money.