She made this known during her vetting by on Thursday, February 11, 2021, by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

She said structural engineers have even recommended that the AICC be closed down for repair works to be done.

“Recommendations given by structural engineers indicate that the structure is in very bad shape,” Ms Ayorkor Botchwey said, as quoted by the GNA.

“A visit to the basement showed that a lot of the pillars holding the building are very weak. It is located in a waterlogged area and so the engineers at that time used a technology that loaded boulders at the place, but we’re taking steps to close it and fix the problem.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister-designate also touched on the controversial subject of gay rights in Ghana.

She noted that Ghana’s Parliament must make up its mind on whether it wants to decriminalise LGBT laws in the country.

Ghana’s Criminal Code of 1960 contains provisions criminalising consensual same-sex sexual acts and considers "unnatural carnal knowledge" as a misdemeanour.

During her vetting, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey was asked if she’ll support any campaign to repeal LGBT laws.

Responding to this, she noted that Parliament is where laws are made and that the MPs must be asked if they are ready to decriminalise such a law.

“This is the house of law, this is where laws are enacted and, therefore, I believe that the question must be asked whether Parliament is ready to repeal any such law [against LGBTQ],” she said.

“Fortunately, I cannot include myself because I’m no longer a parliamentary, so Parliament must let us know if this is what they want to do.”

This follows plans by US President Joe Biden to expand the protection of rights of LGBTQI people across the world, including proffering tough sanctions on countries that refuse to do so.

Mrs. Ayorkor Botchwey, however, said Ghana will “stick” to its own laws despite outside pressure to welcome LGBTQ laws.