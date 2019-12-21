Pimpin artistry and the team poured out in numbers to participate in the event.

The party seeks to strengthen the unity that exists among communities as Ghanaians gear towards Christmas.

Pimpin artistry at the aponkye pool party

Food and drink were in abundance as the team entertained themselves with live band music over different meals made of seasoned goat meat including light soup popularly called "aponkye nkrakra" (local Ghanaian soup with goat meat).

Consumers shared their favourite drinks with friends and loved one's whiles enjoying sumptuous 'aponkye nkrakra'.

Side attractions include, dance competition, taste and tell competition ans swimming.

The artist displayed some pencil artworks for exhibition.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019, the pencil artist, Pimpin won the 2019 edition of the Ghanaian Visual Artist of the Arts and Culture awards.

Pimpin won the award with a masterful hyper-realistic pencil portrait.

Pimpin is popular for using only graphite pencils to create portraits so realistic you'll have a hard time believing they aren't photographs.

