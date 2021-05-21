Pirates attack fishing vessel near Tema Habour; kidnap five crew members

According to a report by the GNA, they abducted the Captain, a Korean and a Russian Boatswain’s mate.

Also, three Chinese - the Chief Officer, Second Chief officer, and Chief Engineer – were kidnapped by the pirates.

Pulse Ghana

The assailants are also reported to have stolen some personal belongings of the crew members, including laptops, phones and money.

An Ecowas MMCC Zone F Incident Report on the incident said: “Information received indicates that at about 191830 UTC, the Ghanaian registered Tuna-fishing vessel ATLANTIC PRINCESS (IMO: 8124412) was attacked at position 04 33.5N, 000 15.6 E approximately 66NM South of Tema, Ghana.”

“The vessel was approached and fired upon by a skiff boat with eight armed perpetrators on board. The vessel then stopped and five armed pirates with AK 47 boarded the vessel.”

It added: “The pirates upon getting on board instructed the vessel to alter course further South East and remained on board until 200145 hours UTC when they finally disembarked with the five expatriate crew members kidnapped.

“The exact location of the kidnapping and disembarkation is 03 56.4 N, 000 27.5 E approximately 103NM SSE of Tema. In all the pirates spent about 6 hours onboard the vessel.”