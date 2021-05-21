RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Pirates attack fishing vessel near Tema Habour; kidnap five crew members

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A group of pirates on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, invaded a fishing vessel near Ghana’s Tema Habour and kidnapped five crew members.

Pirates attack fishing vessel near Tema Habour; kidnap five crew members
Pirates attack fishing vessel near Tema Habour; kidnap five crew members Pulse Ghana

The incident is said to have happened at around 6pm, when eight armed pirates invaded the vessel to seize it.

Recommended articles

According to a report by the GNA, they abducted the Captain, a Korean and a Russian Boatswain’s mate.

Also, three Chinese - the Chief Officer, Second Chief officer, and Chief Engineer – were kidnapped by the pirates.

Pirates (File Photo)
Pirates (File Photo) Pulse Ghana

The assailants are also reported to have stolen some personal belongings of the crew members, including laptops, phones and money.

An Ecowas MMCC Zone F Incident Report on the incident said: “Information received indicates that at about 191830 UTC, the Ghanaian registered Tuna-fishing vessel ATLANTIC PRINCESS (IMO: 8124412) was attacked at position 04 33.5N, 000 15.6 E approximately 66NM South of Tema, Ghana.”

“The vessel was approached and fired upon by a skiff boat with eight armed perpetrators on board. The vessel then stopped and five armed pirates with AK 47 boarded the vessel.”

It added: “The pirates upon getting on board instructed the vessel to alter course further South East and remained on board until 200145 hours UTC when they finally disembarked with the five expatriate crew members kidnapped.

“The exact location of the kidnapping and disembarkation is 03 56.4 N, 000 27.5 E approximately 103NM SSE of Tema. In all the pirates spent about 6 hours onboard the vessel.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Navy and Air Force have mounted a search for the pirates and to rescue the kidnapped crew members.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

Lights will go out between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on scheduled days.