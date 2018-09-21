Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Plantain thief bonded for three months of good behaviour


Crime Plantain thief bonded for three months of good behaviour

According to the prosecutor, Madam Idan is a trader who sells foodstuffs at the Kotokoraba Market in Cape Coast.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File photo play

File photo

A forty-two-year-old unemployed, who stole three bunches of plantain at Kotokoraba Market, has been ordered by a Magistrate's Court in Cape Coast to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for three months.

Dawuda Iddrisu, who appeared sober and remorseful in court after pleading guilty to stealing, implored the court to tamper justice with mercy.

The bunches of plantain are valued at GH¢40.00.

READ MORE: 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier

The Court, Presided over by Mrs Amoanyiwa Edusa, took into consideration the fact that Iddrisu was a tuberculosis patient and not known to the Court.

Narrating the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako, said the complainant, Vivian Idan, lives at Ayikoayikoo, a suburb of Cape Coast, while Iddrisu had no place of abode.

According to the prosecutor, Madam Idan is a trader who sells foodstuffs at the Kotokoraba Market in Cape Coast.

He said on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at about 0700 hours, Iddrisu went to the complainant's selling point but did not meet her.

He then took advantage of her absence and stole three bunches of plantain valued at GH¢40.00.

READ MORE: 6 state institutions misappropriate GH¢800 million

However he run out of luck when some people spotted him carrying the plantain away and raised the alarm leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, he admitted the offence.

Credit: GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Forsaken: Police officer abandoned after sustaining injuries in accident on duty Forsaken Police officer abandoned after sustaining injuries in accident on duty
Video: This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking Video This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking
Repatriation: 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana
Daniel Domelevo: Auditor General hints of looming dismissal? Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?
Fake News: We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers
Tragedy: 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike

Recommended Videos

Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses
Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India
Local News: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Local News Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital



Top Articles

1 Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on governmentbullet
2 Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldierbullet
3 Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?bullet
4 Video This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely...bullet
5 Founders Day September 21 declared a public holidaybullet
6 Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealersbullet
7 Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbikebullet
8 Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explainsbullet
9 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported...bullet
10 Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers...bullet

Related Articles

Health Alert Upper East records zero under-five malaria mortality
Forsaken Police officer abandoned after sustaining injuries in accident on duty
Video This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking
Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana
Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?
Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers
Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike
Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration
Disaster Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage
Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Disaster Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage
Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration
LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
X
Advertisement