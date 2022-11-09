RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Play a significant role in the growth of Ghanaian businesses — Benedicta Asiedu

Emmanuel Tornyi

Private investment must be encouraged in key infrastructure projects and increase employment, and promote high-quality economic development, the General Manager of Samara Company Limited, Mrs. Benedicta Asiedu has said.

National Customers Choice Awards
She urged Ghanaians to recognize companies in the country and their products that play a significant role in the growth and development of their businesses.

Speaking to the media after Samara Company was honoured at the 2022 National Customers Choice Awards, Benedicta attributed the consistency in the awards they receive to the quality of their products.

According to her, a lot of patience, commitment, and dedication go into ensuring that their products satisfy their customers.

Mrs. Benedicta Asiedu also mentioned that there is a lot in stock for their customers and that they should keep their fingers crossed.

Dennis Kwame Osei, Sales and Marketing Manager in his remarks said though one of its product came onto the market not long ago but customers have testified to its efficiency.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
