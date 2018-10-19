Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

About 18 tonnes of tilapia have been destroyed at Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region.

The fish were brought into the country by some Chinese nationals. The tilapia are suspected to be poisonous.

Reports indicate that some women are already smuggling the poisonous tilapia into the market to sell.

The reports have put fear and panic in Ghanaians but President of the Ghana Aquaculture Association, Jennifer Sodji said Ghanaians should not panic over the matter.

"We have buried the poisonous tilapia and we have ensured they don’t get to the market pending the test results from FDA," Shai Osudoko NADMO Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has said.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has taken the fish for testing.

