Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]

Reports indicate that some women are already smuggling the poisonous tilapia into the market to sell.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed play

Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed

About 18 tonnes of tilapia have been destroyed at Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region.

The fish were brought into the country by some Chinese nationals. The tilapia are suspected to be poisonous.

Reports indicate that some women are already smuggling the poisonous tilapia into the market to sell.

The reports have put fear and panic in Ghanaians but President of the Ghana Aquaculture Association, Jennifer Sodji said Ghanaians should not panic over the matter.

play

 

"We have buried the poisonous tilapia and we have ensured they don’t get to the market pending the test results from FDA," Shai Osudoko NADMO Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has said.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has taken the fish for testing.

Watch the video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

