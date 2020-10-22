The workers claim the 20 cedis a day wage being paid to them by the contractors is exploitative and have called on the government to intervene.

In a report by Ghanaweb, the workers claim they are being cheated by their superiors.

They also bemoaned the unavailability of health insurance cover on them despite how risky their job is.

These demonstrators told GhanaWeb that failure for government to intervene in their situation will lead to a road block in the coming days which may be extended to 2 months.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

Meanwhile, police officers have been deployed to the scene to calm down the situation as well as ease the traffic congestion.