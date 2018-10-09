Police accused to helping illegal miners to escape from custody

news

The Amansie West District Police has been accused of having a hand in the escape of six suspects who were arrested for illegal miners.

According to the Inter-ministerial task-force on illegal mining, the negligence of the Police officers allowed the suspects to escape custody.

The six suspects were apprehended by the task force and subsequently handed to the Amansie West district Police for prosecution.

However, the suspects mysteriously vanished from the custody of the Police without any officer noticing.

The Head of Operations for the Inter-ministerial task-force on illegal mining, Muniru Ahmed, suspects foul play and has accused the Police of helping the suspects to escape.

According to him, the reluctance of the Police to re-arrest and prosecute the suspects raises serious questions about their commitment.

Mr. Ahmed told Journalists that he believes the Amansie West Police is working with the illegal miners, and therefore called on government to step in.

“They arrested them and gave them to the Amansie West Police, but when they came back they had all run away. They [police] are working with them, so the government should help us, the work we are doing here is very serious,” he remarked.

This comes at a time when many allegations have been made against the various security organisations over their handling of illegal miners.

Some months ago, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that some members of the Operation Vanguard team are taking monies from illegal miners and allowing them to operate.