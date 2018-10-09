Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police accused to helping illegal miners to escape from custody


Negligence Police accused to helping illegal miners to escape from custody

The Head of Operations for the Inter-ministerial task-force on illegal mining, Muniru Ahmed, suspects foul play and has accused the Police of helping the suspects to escape.

  • Published:
play

The Amansie West District Police has been accused of having a hand in the escape of six suspects who were arrested for illegal miners.

According to the Inter-ministerial task-force on illegal mining, the negligence of the Police officers allowed the suspects to escape custody.

READ ALSO: Crime: The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol list

The six suspects were apprehended by the task force and subsequently handed to the Amansie West district Police for prosecution.

However, the suspects mysteriously vanished from the custody of the Police without any officer noticing.

The Head of Operations for the Inter-ministerial task-force on illegal mining, Muniru Ahmed, suspects foul play and has accused the Police of helping the suspects to escape.

According to him, the reluctance of the Police to re-arrest and prosecute the suspects raises serious questions about their commitment.

Mr. Ahmed told Journalists that he believes the Amansie West Police is working with the illegal miners, and therefore called on government to step in.

READ ALSO: Forest Degradation: Sanction shoot-to-kill to combat illegal chainsaw operators - Sir John

“They arrested them and gave them to the Amansie West Police, but when they came back they had all run away. They [police] are working with them, so the government should help us, the work we are doing here is very serious,” he remarked.

This comes at a time when many allegations have been made against the various security organisations over their handling of illegal miners.

Some months ago, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that some members of the Operation Vanguard team are taking monies from illegal miners and allowing them to operate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cathedral Project: National Cathedral is a ‘priority among priorities’ – Akufo-Addo Cathedral Project National Cathedral is a ‘priority among priorities’ – Akufo-Addo
Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men who play Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men who play
Ghana Beyond Aid: We'll welcome anyone prepared to invest in Ghana - Nana Addo Ghana Beyond Aid We'll welcome anyone prepared to invest in Ghana - Nana Addo
Forest Degradation: Sanction shoot-to-kill to combat illegal chainsaw operators - Sir John Forest Degradation Sanction shoot-to-kill to combat illegal chainsaw operators - Sir John
Crime: The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol list Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol list
Good Old Days: Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College

Recommended Videos

Pulse Wedding: PHOTOS from the wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her husband Pulse Wedding PHOTOS from the wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her husband
Local News: Angry customer of Menzgold threatens to send NAM 1 to Nogokpo Local News Angry customer of Menzgold threatens to send NAM 1 to Nogokpo
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools



Top Articles

1 Remodelling Accra Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner to ‘redevelop...bullet
2 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
3 Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing...bullet
4 Photo of the Week Ghana police vs Melania Trump's securitybullet
5 Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe's funeralbullet
6 Ambition I’ll give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming – Mahamabullet
7 Menzgold Saga Menzgold customers threaten to consult 'Nogokpo'bullet
8 In Accra ‘Okada’ riders apprehend hit-and-run driver in Accrabullet
9 Butt Enhancement Top 5 cosmetic surgeries Ghanaians are...bullet
10 No Discrimination! Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
6 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

Vigilantism ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack 
Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm
In Brong-Ahafo Suspected car snatchers arrested in Brong-Ahafo
Housing deficit Govt to partner private sector to reduce housing deficit
X
Advertisement