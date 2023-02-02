ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 12 suspected criminals for carjacking, robbery and murder

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Police have arrested twelve members of an organized crime syndicate for their involvement in a series of carjacking and robbery incidents.

Robbers
Robbers

The suspects are – Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Police in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, said the suspects operate with guns, attack their victims and take over their cars which they then sell to others.

"The Police have arrested twelve people who are members of an organized crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery, and murder incidents across three regions of the country," it said.

The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special Police team that mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian Waakye

5 die, 40 hospitalised after eating Waakye from popular joint at Oyibi

BECE

Here's a simple way to check 2022 BECE results on your phone

BECE candidates

WAEC releases 2022 BECE results, cancels entire results of 73 school candidates

Yellow Sisi Special Waakye

Leftover stew was mixed with new one – FDA reveals cause of Yellow Sisi Waakye poisoning