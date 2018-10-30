Police arrest 150 criminals in Accra

news

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has rounded up over one-hundred and fifty criminals around different locations in Accra.

Illegal structures believed to be the hideout of the suspects in those areas were demolished by policemen and officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the exercise.

The exercise, which took over then (10) hours, was conducted Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the railway crossing and some parts of Agbogbloshie.

The Accra Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong in briefing the media said the exercise was aimed at ridding the metropolis of hardened criminals.

According to Mr Sarpong, the police were currently conducting further investigations and profiling the suspects to ensure that those found culpable were put before court.



The commander further observed that some undeveloped plots of land in the city were attracting squatters who were turning those areas into slums and dens for criminals.

A pistol, a Toyota Camry and a Benz Wagon with Nigerian registration number plates KTU 336 FA and UBB J 772 MQ, respectively, were impounded by the police.