35 illegal immigrants arrested for online fraud at Sowutuom

They were arrested in addition to two Ghanaians.

The suspects, housed in a five-bedroom apartment at Sowutuom were arrested at Sowutoum in the Greater Accra region after a Togolese reported to the police on June 21, 2021, that he had been allegedly defrauded by one of the suspects.

The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said the 35 suspected immigrants were arrested following the report from the victim.

DSP. Effia Tenge said "When officers arrived at their house for questioning none of the immigrants were able to provide any immigration document. Based on that the police arrested them and the Ghana Immigration Service has since been informed of the necessary actions."

She stated that the majority of the suspects could not express themselves in English or in any Ghanaian language.