The suspect was arrested for extorting monies from illegal miners and engaging in mining-related activities in the excess of GH¢200,000 in the name of the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker.
Lands Ministry staff arrested for extorting money from illegal miners
Gabriel Sarpong, staff at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is in the grips of the police for extortion.
Recommended articles
According to reports, an informant blow the cover on George Mireku who informed the Police to arrest him on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
The suspect has since admitted to all counts of fraudulent activities leveled against him.
The Deputy Minister of Lands, George Mireku Duker, has asked the security apparatus to handle the matter diligently to ensure that, the law deals with the suspect severely.
Gabriel Sarpong is currently in the custody of the Ministries Police Station assisting in the investigation.
The practice of galamsey activities contributes tremendously to the local economy of the communities within which the practice is conducted.
The number of galamseyers in Ghana is unknown but believed to be from 20,000 to 50,000, including thousands from China.
The major cause of galamsey is unemployment among the youth in Ghana.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh