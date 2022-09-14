Lands Ministry staff arrested for extorting money from illegal miners

According to reports, an informant blow the cover on George Mireku who informed the Police to arrest him on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The suspect has since admitted to all counts of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

The Deputy Minister of Lands, George Mireku Duker, has asked the security apparatus to handle the matter diligently to ensure that, the law deals with the suspect severely.

Pulse Ghana

Gabriel Sarpong is currently in the custody of the Ministries Police Station assisting in the investigation.

The practice of galamsey activities contributes tremendously to the local economy of the communities within which the practice is conducted.

The number of galamseyers in Ghana is unknown but believed to be from 20,000 to 50,000, including thousands from China.