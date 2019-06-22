The girls, said to be between the ages of nine and 16, were being trafficked to an unknown destination, the police in Atebubu said.

The police rescued the girls upon a tip-off at the bank of the Volta River on 17th June, 2019 at about 4pm .

This was after the Atebubu Municipal Police Command received information that some girls were being trafficked by a man who claimed he was sending them to Kumasi to work in a factory.

Jato was arrested and detained and the girls were provided with food and accommodation till the next day, according to the Daily Guide newspaper that first reported the story.

According to the newspaper, the girls told police that they were brought from Bimbila in the Northern Region and were told they were going to work at Amantin Agro processing Factory in the Bono East Region.

The girls were later escorted by the police to Bimbila to be handed over to their counterparts there to help look for their parents.

Meanwhile, Jato could not provide tangible reasons for being with the girls, according to the Atebubu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Thomas Owoahene.

He has been granted police enquiry bail pending further action.